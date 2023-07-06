Boorowa News
Community Bank scholarship for Dean

July 6 2023 - 1:27pm
Joshua Dean who has been awarded a scholarship by the Community Bank Boorowa.
The Community Bank Boorowa has awarded another first-time student with $5,000 in financial support as part of its 2023 Scholarship Program.

