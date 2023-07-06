Community Bank scholarship for Dean

The Community Bank Boorowa has awarded another first-time student with $5,000 in financial support as part of its 2023 Scholarship Program.
Established to help local students with the transition to further study, Community Bank Boorowa's Scholarship program has granted a $5,000 scholarship to Joshua Dean, which can be used to finance the cost of travel, accommodation, tutoring, course materials or study equipment.
Joshua is currently undertaking a four-year apprenticeship in Electrotechnology Electrician through Rivering Institute of TAFE at the Wagga campus. Josh attended high school at Boorowa Central School before being accepted as an apprentice with a local electrician. Josh would like to one day open a business of his own and hopes to learn all the skills required to do so with his employer's support.
Director, Community Bank Boorowa, Sue Corcoran, said "the program clearly demonstrated the organisation's commitment to and support of the local community's next generationsupporting our young people is crucial."
