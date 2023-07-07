Word in the street: Burrowa House open day

We are so fortunate to have aged care facilities in Boorowa that provide so much assurance for our aged citizens both in the hostel and the units.
The very presence of Burrowa House that has provided 30 years of service demonstrates its success, a success that must be considered when one considers the struggle some such institutions are having and some, tragically closing.
Burrowa House wants to keep improving, opening a wonderful extension with a plan to carpet and paint the old section fitting in with the new section.
A plan to purchase a new community bus is also afoot.
To help achieve these goals get along to the open day (as was reported in last week's News), Saturday 22 July 10.00am to 2.00pm. Spend a dollar because who knows, one day Burrowa House may be your home.
WITS
I did point out WITS Apr 27 that if you're sitting in a full bath and given a spoon, cup and bucket and told to empty it and you don't pull the plug, be thankful Burrowa House is there.
WITS
I was reminded of a story I heard when I was on Council. We frequently received letters congratulating Boorowa on its clean toilets. John Turner led the team that was responsible for the praise our toilets received.
Probably the most memorable praise came from someone whose name has slipped from memory.
This person was travelling in WA and someone came up to them and asked him if he could tell him where he could find a clean toilet.
The gem of a reply, "You'll have to go to Boorowa NSW if you want to find clean toilets!"
WITS
There is a well-worn saying, 'The rich get rich and the poor get poorer'.
A matter concerning education has been brought to public notice.
Law tells us children must get an education and therein lies the argument, all kids need a fair go and governments have the onus on them to provide the best possible facilities the government purse can afford.
It somewhat irks me to see the government expenditure on private schools where through fees, donations and government subsidies they are travelling extremely well.
Take Knox Grammar, generating $536.4m gross in 5 years. Knox to name but one of the top 56 private schools.
It is probably time for government to evaluate their expenditure on education and ensure the public system has top support and expenditure to private and non-government schools is transparent and, at the least, fair.
WITS
The 'woke' problem trying to force us into changing our terms of reference or our language doesn't go away. Aussies have this 'ocker' image with banter thrown back and forth in a jocular manner.
Comedian Vince Sorrenti has come out saying, "I'm offended by the Woke cancel culture stifling humorous public debate in Australia".
Do people want to give up terms like mother, female, boy, girl, etc, terms entrenched in our vocabulary. How can you explain when something that is fantastic is 'Sick'? Now is that spelling 'sick' or 'sic'?
Vince says we must retain our Aussie spirit and reject change. Got to agree. He did come up with one last thought.
Being of Italian decent, he thought if the government wants a minority Indigenous Voice in parliament, why not an Italian Voice? Anthony Albanese being of Italian extraction might even like the idea.
