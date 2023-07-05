Sammi Jansen exceeds her fundraising target

The generosity of the Boorowa community has helped local woman, Sammi Jansen, raise an impressive $18,600 for Scleroderma Australia far exceeding her fundraising goal of $10,000.
Sammi hosted four events in the town over the past two weeks as part of annual fundraising in memory of her mother Kim Lesslie, who passed away as a result of scleroderma two years ago.
"I'm just blown away by the amount of money raised this year," Sammi said after the final count of funds.
Initially, Sammi had set a target of $10,000 this year, hoping to improve on the $5,000 raised last year.
The Trivia Night and Auction on Saturday night alone raised an amazing $15,000, and added to the $3,600 already raised at other events including Barefoot Bowls, a Charity Golf Day and a Scleroderma Morning tea.
Sammi said the money has already gone to Scleroderma Australia to support sufferers and fund research to understand and develop treatments for scleroderma.
"I'm thrilled by the money raised but also the awareness raising in the community of scleroderma itself, people have said to me they had no idea how serious scleroderma could be."
As part of the awareness raising, the Boorowa RSL and Kerrie's Nikety Naks joined forces to bathe the Boorowa War Memorial Clock Tower in golden light and decorate it with gold balloons, on National Scleroderma Day which was Thursday, June 26.
Sammi is already planning for next year and has a number of ideas to make 2024 fundraising even better.
Scleroderma is a long-term condition affecting the connective tissue of the body. Connective tissue is the tissue that connects and supports your joints, muscles, skin and organs. People with scleroderma produce too much collagen, which makes their connective tissue, including skin, hard and tight.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
