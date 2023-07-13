Benches add to Boorowa's amenity

Boorowa Rotary is contributing to the amenity of the town by providing additional seating along the River Walk, in Ford, Long and Market Streets.
The new seats will be complemented by soon to be planted shade trees.
The seats, which are already installed, are made from recycled materials, they are on concrete bases and are located to take advantage of the beautiful views available around Boorowa.
Boorowa Rotary was lucky to have Boorowa Men's Shed help in assembling the seats and Rotarians Will Kelly, Alan and Joseph Banks installed the seats.
Boorowa Rotary invites you to take a walk around Boorowa, sit, rest and take in the views.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
