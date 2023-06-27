Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Hilltops Young High Library officially open

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new Hilltops Young High School Library opened its doors on Monday with some special guests visiting the newly finished facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.