Hilltops Young High Library officially open

The new Hilltops Young High School Library opened its doors on Monday with some special guests visiting the newly finished facility.
Member for Cootamundra,Steph Cooke, and Hilltops Council Mayor, Margaret Roles, both toured the new building and took in all of the many assets that it has to offer the community.
"The finished facility is something truly special - a legacy project that through its design with the local community and students at the heart, positions learning and community togetherness in the Hilltops for the next generation and beyond," Ms Cooke said.
"I was grateful to spend some time today with teachers and students from Young High School, as well as members of the community who wanted to be part of this new chapter in our regions history."
Young High School students made the most of the opening of the new facility benefiting from the learning spaces, study spaces and the multimedia spaces that are now available to them.
All of the new facilities within the building are state of the art and with a classic, yet modern feel the building boasts plenty of natural light making it an enjoyable place to work, study or browse the many books available.
Some of the key features in the new library include;
"I was also thrilled to see audio and visual assisted technology, making this wonderful facility more accessible and enjoyable for everyone," Ms Cooke said.
"It was exciting to see so many young families already bringing their children to explore and discover books and quiet reading books. Joining them were people from every part of our Hilltops community, eager to be part of today."
Mayor Roles also praised the new asset to the community.
"The build is beautiful and gives endless possibilities for community use," Mayor Roles said.
"It is a building that opens out and welcomes us all.
"I congratulate everyone who has been part of the journey - thank you for the contribution you have made to the realisation of this project - a library for the future for our beautiful Hilltops."
The library will be open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9:30am-12pm Saturday.
A Community Open Day will be held between 2 - 6pm on Wednesday, July 19.
The need for the new facility was first identified by Council in 2014.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
