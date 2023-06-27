Goldilocks push grand finalists

The Goldies and Goldilocks took on the Young Yabbies last weekend.
Goldilocks 19 V Yabbettes 29
A massive leap forward for the Goldilocks on Saturday, staying within 10 points of last year's Grand Finalists the Yabbettes. Two tries and conversions to Bella Piper proved she was the star of the show, with Kim Collins providing another five pointer.
An injury to Jessie Abnett early on was monumental and turned the game on its head. The Locks were the talk of the day, with Rugby Australia representatives commenting on the incredible improvement over the past 12 months since last year's Ladies Day.
Coaches Jez and Greggy couldn't have been prouder of their troops, and they won the boat race in a canter as usual. The girls will freshen up with a few weeks off before taking on Temora away.
3 points - Kim Collins, 2 points - Jorja Klaassen, 1 point - Charlotte Penrose. Player's Player - Shae Roberts. Richard's Pick - Shae Roberts
Goldies 19 V Yabbies 21
Another instant classic between these two rivals. Bullfrog was huge in front of the massive Ladies Day crowd, nailing two sideline conversions and setting up multiple backline tries.
Adam Hick crossed for a well deserved try, and Josh Dean continued his dominance for the Goldies with two second half tries with his first two touches. Some 'coach killer' turnovers were the difference between the two teams, but the boys know they can give any team in the comp a run as they build towards finals.
Mark Poplin starred in his roaming role, Carmo proved he is a versatile asset anywhere in the backs, and the front row of Size, Marts, Bez and Benny made Young work for every point.
A few things to tighten up on the training paddock, and coaches Cheese and Benny will be keen to rip in this week.
3 points - Bullfrog, 2 points - Bez and Poppy, 1 point - Josh Dean. Player's Player - Bullfrog. Chick's Pick - Ben Griffiths. Mike's Mug - Josh Carmody.
