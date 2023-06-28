Burrowa House open day in July

Burrowa House will be having an Open Day and Fundraising event on July 22.
The day will be a celebration of 30 years of service to the Boorowa community.
The facility will be open to the public between 10am and 2pm with food, music, face painting and stalls.
They will be raising funds for refurbishment of the older section of the building which has served the community for 30 years. It will include the transformation of the sunroom into a new communal area, plus repaint and replace the carpet to match the newer section of the facility.
Organisers are also hoping to raise enough funds for the purchase of a new Community Bus to replace the previous bus which was sold due to COVID-19.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.