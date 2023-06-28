Bendigo grants open next month

Local projects and programs in need of funding should apply to the Bendigo Community Bank Boorowa 2023 grant program, when it opens next month.
Chair of the Community Bank Boorowa Board, Sue Corcoran, said "charitable and not-for-profit groups in the Boorowa area are eligible to apply to the Bank's 2023 grant program.
Applications to the program will open on Monday, July 17 and will close on Friday, August 18.
"The grant program is a really important way the bank can share profits for community growth. The more people who do business with the bank, the more profits we can channel back through the annual grants program.
"Funded projects also benefit from promotion the bank rolls out when recipients are chosen and announced, this in turn helps garner even more community recognition and support for funded projects.
"Every year the assessment team are blown by applications brought forward from the Boorowa community.
"The Community Bank Boroowa is now in its 22nd year. Over time we have seen many changes in banking and have continued to adapt to serve the evolving needs of local people". Mrs Corcoran said.
The Community Grants Program is administered by Community Enterprise Foundation and made possible by the generous support of the members of the Community Bank Boorowa.
For more information call the bank on 1300 304 541 or visit their website.
