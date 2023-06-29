Boorowa News
Jazz trio to perform in Harden on Sunday

June 29 2023 - 2:04pm
Wilbur Whitta, Max Alduca (Bass) and Tim Geldens (Drums) will be performing in Harden.
Silo Sounds is presenting Australian Jazz pianist and composer Wilbur Whitta at the Ross Memorial Uniting Church in Harden on Sunday, July 2 between 2pm and 4pm.

