Jazz trio to perform in Harden on Sunday

Silo Sounds is presenting Australian Jazz pianist and composer Wilbur Whitta at the Ross Memorial Uniting Church in Harden on Sunday, July 2 between 2pm and 4pm.
Whitta will be joined by Max Alduca (Bass) and Tim Geldens (Drums) playing a repertoire of their favourite jazz standards and composers, such as Cedar Walton, Chick Corea, Bill Evans and Joe Henderson.
Bookings can be made through Humantix.com
The concert's 2pm timeslot allows guests to enjoy an afternoon of sublime music, great companionship, fabulous supper, tea and coffee before you winding their way home through the beautiful Hilltops region.
Whitta is an award-winning Gadigal (Sydney) based pianist and composer who makes contemporary jazz and improvised music.
Originally from Canberra, he has performed extensively around Australia, the UK, Europe and Japan.
Recently, he has appeared as a member of legendary Australian jazz outfit "Ten Part Invention" and performed along side ECM recording artist Kit Downes.
He was selected as a finalist in the 2021 National Jazz Awards, and in 2019 (while living in London) won the UK-based Dankworth Jazz Composition Award. He currently leads his own band "Wildfire", who have just recorded their debut album for ABC Jazz - to be released on the label soon.
Accompanying him, double bassist Maximillian Alduca has established himself as a force of creative energy amongst the Sydney Jazz and experimental music scene.
Alduca has worked alongside some of Australia's biggest names in Jazz including Mike Nock, Paul Grabowsky and Dale Barlow.
An active recording artist Alduca has featured on recent album releases including 'Blueprints and Vignettes' (Steve Barry Quartet), 'Good Winter' (Antipodes Aus/NZ) and recent debut album by The Pocket Trio 'All At Once'.
Also performing will be Tim Geldens, a musician/drummer based in Sydney.
He has a performed alongside some of Australia's finest jazz musicians; Dale Barlow, Brendan Clarke, David Panichi, Brett Hirst, Errol Buddle, Matt McMahon, Johnathan Zwartz, John Harkins and Emma Pask.
He has also been fortunate to perform numerous occasions at the Opera House and Melbourne recital centre, as well as various international Jazz festivals including; Konsberg Jazz Festival in Norway, Sydney and Melbourne Jazz Festivals, Tauranga Jazz Festival and Waiheke island Jazz festival (New Zealand) and Wangaratta Jazz festival.
Booking ahead through Humanitix booking site not only supports children in the third world, but helps Silo Sounds contribute to the musical education of our youth and local charities.
Why not spend the whole weekend in Harden? After the concert and beautiful supper, rest over at one of Harden's beautiful motels, hotels and B and Bs.
For accommodation in Harden see https://www.hrdc.org.au/explore/#stay
For other events on this weekend see https://www.visithilltopsregio... guarantee best seats online bookings are recommended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.