Word in the street: Important conversations

Thought I'd love to share former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett's words on climate change. He said quite a meaningful mouthful with, "... the climate change debate was first stimulated by one or two young girls, who while feeling strongly about the issue, have absolutely no responsibility for delivering the changes they are advocating."
A gaggle of followers, including governments, began to follow with the desire to turn off the use of fossil fuels and push for the replacement targets before achievable supply can be assured. How does the saying go? Like lambs to the slaughter!
WITS
Older members of our community inevitably have to face their final time on this earth. In order to find support, wellbeing and quality of life at times that matter, many find themselves in palliative care. There is a little saying, 'A little knowledge is a good thing!'
Palliative Care NSW is holding a community information session to provide general information about end of life care in NSW.
The community conversation session is to be held at Valmar, Boorowa (next door to Superb Bakery) on Thursday, June 29 commencing at 10.30 am.
WITS
There is some thought going around at the moment that the voting age should be reduced from the current 18 years old, to say 16 years old.
I can't see that this is such a good idea, as I truly feel a degree of maturity is required enabling analysis of the political scene in a truly analytical way. Young people under 18 are far more impressionable and it is in this regard, I think this makes them too young to make an informed decision.
Be interesting to see the arguments for and against this notion.
WITS
Boy oh boy - the heat doesn't seem to abate in the Higgins/Lehrmann saga embroiling a handful of politicians as statements and counter statements are aired.
If Brittany Higgins had taken her claims straight to the police, we could have had a resolution, all we've got now is doubt with an aborted trial due to public over exposure leaving Higgins without proof of her allegations and Lehrmann without the chance to clear his name.
What a mess!
All involved should be reminded of the term ethical meaning encompassing, honesty, honour and being morally upright - what we expect from all elected to government or appointed to serve.
WITS
An elderly Irish couple were driving through County Kerry with the wife at the wheel when the Gardai (Irish policeman) pulled her over asking, "Ma'am, did you know you were speeding?"
The wife, Irene, turns to her husband Mick and enquires, "What did he say?" Mick yells out, "He says you were speeding!"
The Gardai said, "May I see your licence please ma'am?"
Irene, once again asks Mick, "What did he say?" Mick shouts back, "He wants to see your licence!"
Irene gives the policeman her driving licence, to which the Gardai retorts, "I see you're from Kerry. I spent some time there once and had the worst date I ever had."
Irene again turns to Mick and asks, "What did he say?"
Mick yells very loudly, "He thinks he knows you!"
WITS
A man walks into an enchanted forest and tries to cut down a talking tree. "You can't cut me down," the tree exclaims, "I'm a talking tree!" The man responds, "You may be a talking tree, but you'll dialogue!"
