Spotlight on rare disease

Boorowa's Sammi Jansen is a woman on a mission to raise awareness of a rare autoimmune disease, scleroderma.
Sammi and her family have been directly impacted by scleroderma with her mother, Kim Lesslie, sadly passing away from the disease two years ago.
Kim was well-known in the Boorowa community where she was part owner of the Ram and Stallion pub with her husband.
Sammi now aims to hold annual events in memory of her mother, raising awareness of this awful disease and, at the same time, much needed funds to help support the Scleroderma Foundation, which is run by volunteers and receives no government funding.
Scleroderma is a long-term condition affecting the connective tissue of the body. Connective tissue is the tissue that connects and supports your joints, muscles, skin and organs. People with scleroderma produce too much collagen, which makes their connective tissue, including skin, hard and tight.
With just 5,000 people diagnosed with scleroderma in Australia, Sammi says the autoimmune disease is not well-known and there isn't a lot of funding available for initiatives of the Scleroderma Foundation to support sufferers and fund research to understand and develop treatments for scleroderma..
Last year Sammi was able to raise $5,000 for the Foundation with the support of the Boorowa community from a number of events held locally. This was an outstanding effort, giving a huge boost to the $22,000 total raised across the state.
Sammi aims to double this to $10,000 in 2023, and hopes the Boorowa community will again get behind her events including Barefoot Bowls, $30 per person at the Boorowa Ex-services Club on Saturday, June 24, Charity Shield Golf at the Recreation Club on June 25, two person Ambrose $100 per team, World Scleroderma Day morning tea at the Ex-services Club, $25 per person on Thursday, June 29 and a Trivia Night and Auction on Saturday, July 1 cost $5 per person.
Contact each venue for more details or see flyers on Boorowa's Community Noticeboards.
Sammi said she is amazed at the generosity of people who have donated for the Trivia Night and Auction.
"People have been very generous locally with a so many wonderful donations for the auction," Sammi said.
Some items have also come from far afield including a framed limited edition 2022 signed Penrith Panthers jersey.
The Panthers jersey is in recognition of Kim having worked as a personal assistant at the Panthers Club.
Other items sent to support Sammi's work include a Brisbane Broncos merchandise package and a Sydney Zoo and Aquarium pass.
"I am hoping the money I raise can go towards funding dedicated scleroderma nurses.
"My mother was treated by a Rheumatologist but she would have been so much better off if she had also had the support of a dedicated nurse.
"If I can help just one person with this awful disease, all the effort will have been worth it," Sammi said.
Many people with scleroderma feel the gold very badly giving rise to the description of sufferers as 'people who shine like sunflowers and always look for the sunlight and warmth.'
This June is World Scleroderma Month and Scleroderma Australia is bringing a golden sunflower glow to more than 110 iconic locations across Australia including the Boorowa Memorial Clock Tower.
The Boorowa RSL Sub branch will be honoured to again light up the Tower from 5.30pm on Thursday, June 29 and is inviting the community to turn out for photos and help put the spotlight on this disease and at the same time put Boorowa on the map using the hashtags #shinelikeasunflower, #ShineALightOnScleroderma and #WorldSclerodermaDay2023.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
