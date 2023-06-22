Boorowa News
Spotlight on rare disease

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
June 22 2023 - 1:20pm
Sammi Jansen has been busy planning a number of fundraising and awareness events for scleroderma this month and hopes the Boorowa community will get behind the initiatives.

Boorowa's Sammi Jansen is a woman on a mission to raise awareness of a rare autoimmune disease, scleroderma.

