Works at the Museum

The Boorowa and District Historical Society and Museum has closed to visitors until at least late July, to allow floors to be replaced in the kitchen and office.
However, the Museum Print Studio at the rear of the main building is unaffected, and will host a print making workshop on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.
Boorowa and District Historical Society Inc and Museum Secretary, Sharon Meere, apologised for any inconvenience caused during the Museum closure.
"We hope to be open again as soon as possible." For information on re-opening watch the Museum website, boorowamuseum @gmail.com.
The print making workshop will be an introduction to Letterpress and Drypoint with practising artist, printmaker and experienced arts educator, Denise Scholz-Wulfing.
It is a small group, hands on workshop which will give participants a chance to have fun experiencing two different types of printmaking.
Cost for the weekend will be $300 which will include all materials and morning tea. A percentage of the fee will go to the Boorowa Museum. For more information and to book contact Denise on 0457179391, be sure to get in early as numbers are limited. You can also email Denise on dascholzwulfing@yahoo.com.au.
Sharon added it had been an honour for the Historical Society and Museum, to be presented with the "Not-for-Profit" Business of the Year 2023 Award, sponsored by Boorowa IGA plus Liquor, at the Community Bank Boorowa, Boorowa Business Excellence Awards recently.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
