Word in the streets: Emergency service praise

We are so fortunate to be served by our emergency services in times of need. Whether the emergency is fire, flood, medical, accident or intervention in times of criminal activity or welfare concern, whatever, it's a relief to know that when needed, they're there.
I've taken to watching Paramedics, RPA, Police Rescue and the such of late, and one thing apparent in all these shows involving medical or associated emergencies has to be the amazing skills these people have and their coolness under at times extreme pressure.
TV at the moment could be said to be at a low ebb, if you find this is the case, switch over to one of these 'emergency shows' and, like me, be amazed by the skills on display.
WITS
Scleroderma is a chronic condition that affects your connecting tissue. The millions of cells that make up your body are held together by connecting tissue, connecting, or supporting and holding together your joints, muscles, internal organs, skin and other body tissues.
Scleroderma, a chronic condition, results from a malfunctioning immune system and can be mild, moderate or often sadly severe.
Knowledge and research into Scleroderma is, I suppose you could say, in its infancy and treatment could be more effective.
This month is Scleroderma Month and Boorowa has four activities organized to help the research cause, namely a Two Person Ambrose golf event at the Recreation Club Sunday June 25, Barefoot Bowls Saturday June 24 at Ex-Services Club, Biggest Morning Tea Thursday June 29 Ex-Services Club and Trivia and Auction Night Saturday July 1 Ex-Services Club.
Scleroderma research needs your help, there are plenty of information posters around town or give the clubs a call, Ex-Services Club 63853338, Recreation Club 63853224.
WITS
Having mentioned TV, don't we get well and truly sick of all those ads, even the show promos. I wonder if we got together to arrange an 'Advertisement Awards Night', what awards we would come up with? Picking the best and most effective might be too difficult - maybe none, but you'd think there'd have to be at least one.
Picking the worst and most irritating might be much easier.
Try 'Worst Acting and Sound Effects' - Strepsil ad with poor acting and fake cough. 'Most Annoying' - Budget Direct repeated ad-nauseam and don't want to see pink goo flowing out of a house again. 'Overused award' - I Love You Daddy, thought cute initially, but now?
Radio shouldn't be missed and there is one ad for The Hub heard on 2LF.
Awful singing in my opinion making what is advertised almost undistinguishable. Be better sung solo - so low we can't hear it.
Truth be known, there wouldn't be enough trophies to have awards for all the bad ads. Enough of this foolishness, but if you've got one you hate, please let me know.
WITS
At the height of the gulf wars, firefighting expert Red Adair was called to put out an oil rig fire. On his way, the plane landed in Ireland for an overnight stop so Red thought he'd go to a local bar for a pint of Guiness. Two lads sitting in the bar saw him and Mick said, "Isn't that Red Adair?"
Paddy replied, "NO!"
Mick was sure he was right and bet Paddy a pint so they both went over and Mick said, "Are you Red Adair?" to which Adair replied "Yes."
Doubting Paddy then said, "Are you still dancing with Ginger Rogers?"
