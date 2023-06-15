Boorowa News
Word in the streets: Emergency service praise

By John Snelling
June 16 2023 - 9:37am
It's a relief to know emergency services with their amazing skills, are just a phone call away when needed.
We are so fortunate to be served by our emergency services in times of need. Whether the emergency is fire, flood, medical, accident or intervention in times of criminal activity or welfare concern, whatever, it's a relief to know that when needed, they're there.

