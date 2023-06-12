Boorowa News
Corcoran's rampaging Bulls win championship final

Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher
Updated June 13 2023 - 8:33am, first published June 12 2023 - 10:46am
The Central West Blue Bulls celebrate their 2023 Caldwell Cup win. Photo Central West Rugby.
The Central West Blue Bulls celebrate their 2023 Caldwell Cup win. Photo Central West Rugby.

After losing the 2022 Caldwell Cup final in the dying moments of the game the Central West Blue Bulls travelled to Tamworth over the weekend for the 2023 Country Championships with unfinished business on their minds.

