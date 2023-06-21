Mobile service in Boorowa

The Service NSW Mobile Service Centre is returning to Boorowa on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The team on board can provide support across a broad range of services:
The Mobile Service Centre is a cashless and the team will be set up at outside the Old Court House, Queen Street from 1:30pm - 4:30pm.
If you require any further information on the service locations or opening hours, visit service.nsw.gov.au/msc, contact them on 13 77 88.
