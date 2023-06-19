BEE Centre educator employee of the year

Monique Furcondo has been named Boorowa's Outstanding Employee of the Year.
The award was sponsored by Boorowa News.
Monique, who is employed at the Boorowa Early Education (BEE) Centre, was chosen for the award over three other finalists, Lydan Stephenson of the BEE Centre, Rebecca Bruce of the Boorowa Pharmacy and Denise Curtis of the BEE Centre.
"Monique has an authentic passion to learn," her citation for the award read.
"She invests a quality amount of time and energy to ensure she stays up to date with current practices and theories and has a particular interest in learning about respectful relationships.
"Respectful relationships are central to building a great foundation and report, and that's just what Monique does.
"It is admirable the way that Monique interacts with children, families, and colleagues," it read.
Monique accepted the award at the Boorowa Business Chamber Business awards, on June 3, describing her time at the centre as "indescribable" and "phenomenal".
"I was nominated by my peers which speaks in volumes because I respect all the family so much. I come to work and I am inspired endlessly," Monique said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
