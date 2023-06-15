Equal recognition for two local businesses

Walsh's Country Kitchen and the BEE Centre shared Boorowa's medium/large Business of the Year award presented at the Boorowa Business Chamber awards held on June 3.
The award was sponsored by Squadron Energy.
"After 33 years of hard work building a thriving business, Roland and Cathy (Walsh) have now retired following the successful sale of the business in December 2022 to another family business committed to the same ideals of quality of product and service to their customers, with a handover period allowing Roland and Cathy to impart many of their long-learned skills to the new owners," the night's master of ceremonies Wes Heather said.
Walsh's Country Kitchen is a boutique manufacturer of jam, chutneys, pickles, sauces, and preserves.
Established by Roland and Cathy Walsh in 1989, Walsh's Country Kitchen grew from humble origins to a well-known and respected gourmet brand through commitment to producing quality products from carefully selected produce and using time honoured recipes all while adapting to modern, strict food safety controls and conditions.
In an industry saturated by mass produced jams and sauces, Walsh's Country Kitchen set themselves apart by focusing on the quality of their product, the wide range of unique and heritage lines, and commitment to their customers and distributors. Accepting the award Mr Walsh said the business battled hard for 33 years.
"I really need to pay tribute to my wife Kathy who was a partner in the business. And I would also like to mention our staff, over that period of time we employed over 35 people in various roles for varying lengths of time. We really appreciated them because without their efforts we couldn't have done it. I would also pay tribute to our children, Elizabeth, James and Diane who were all vital parts of our business."
Mr Walsh also thanked the Boorowa community. who he described "as a whole town of ambassadors for our brand".
Joint award winners, the Boorowa Early Education (BEE) Centre opened on October 10, 1979 as a single-room Preschool.
In 2016, the centre proudly unveiled a significant extension of facilities, allowing the service to increase its licensing numbers to 76 children per day, providing an opportunity to offer an additional three Programs. Catering for children and babies within the local community and surrounds the centre employs more than 30 local employees and have over 150 enrolled children.
Accepting the award Centre director Shauny Murray said "a lot of people have committed to this outcome."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
