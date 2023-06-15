Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Equal recognition for two local businesses

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
June 15 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felicity Taylor-Edwards, Squadron Energy, presenting the Medium/Large business of the year award to Roland and Kathy Walsh.
Felicity Taylor-Edwards, Squadron Energy, presenting the Medium/Large business of the year award to Roland and Kathy Walsh.

Walsh's Country Kitchen and the BEE Centre shared Boorowa's medium/large Business of the Year award presented at the Boorowa Business Chamber awards held on June 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.