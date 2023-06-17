Small business wins big

The Absolutely Superb Bibliotheque and Occasional Wine has been named Boorowa's Micro/Sole Trader Business of the Year.
The award, sponsored by Tilt Renewables, was presented at the Boorowa Business Chamber awards earlier this month.
Described as "a business that touches on two beloved creature comforts - enjoying an evening wine and the cosy warmth of appreciating books and authors," owner Jeremy Clarke accepted the award from Boorowa Business Chamber President Garrett Robinson.
"Having begun in Boorowa in February of 2021 this is a place that operates as a wine bar, independent bookstore and offers author events; adding occasional live music to enhance the relaxed atmosphere," the award citation read.
"Having dealt with contention - an initially small shopfront, DA delays, and COVID closures - this micro business has fought tooth and nail to stay open and continue offering its refined and delightful comforts to the Boorowa community,"
Accepting the award Mr Clarke gave credit for the award to his wife Lucy.
"A number of people said there was no place in Hilltops for a wine bar, it's a wine growing region, why not have a wine bar."
The Occasional Wine Bar will be holding the inaugural Boorowa Literary Festival in July.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.