Pharmacy and IGA recognised in awards

The Boorowa Business Chamber made special recognition of the Boorowa IGA and Boorowa Pharmacy during the 2023 Business of the Year awards earlier this month.
Chamber president Garrett Robinson singled the pharmacy and IGA out for special mention during the evening, presenting representatives of both businesses with acknowledgement awards.
"Outside of the business awards we thought some businesses needed a mention," Mr Robinson said.
"I've personally seen the impact these businesses have had on the business houses and the community as a whole," he said.
"I've seen throughout COVID there were two businesses that went above and beyond and the business chamber would like to acknowledge the community spirit embodied by them," he said.
"The Boorowa IGA not only provided essential services and jobs, maintaining opening hours and home deliveries and managed unprecedented stock shortages but also assisted members of the community to master the art of signing in to locations.
"The IGA took on the situation in their stride and like they always do have bucked up and got it done to meet the needs of our community.
"They're a local staple that we do not take for granted," he said.
A similar award was presented to the Boorowa Pharmacy with Mr Robinson describing them as "a business who has always taken time for their patrons and offers services both within and outside their wheelhouse".
"They proved how hard they were willing to work for their clients during COVID, maintaining their services during tumultuous times, helping people to navigate through the ever changing requirements, sourcing resources in a crisis, going out of their way to treat clients, and the list goes on.
"And all without the appreciation the rest of the medical community received. Their diligence was not unnoticed nor unappreciated," Mr Robinson said.
Accepting the award on behalf of Boorowa IGA Peta Jenkins said "It was a team effort".
"We are not the Boorowa IGA without my amazing staff. It wasn't just me who did it all. I could not have done it without them. I thank everyone but especially thank these people who help me to survive every single day".
Similar sentiments were expressed by Sue Corcoran, accepting the award on behalf of the Boorowa Pharmacy. "It's always a team effort and about the community, we get as much back as we give. We really love being part of the community and thank you all for your support."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.