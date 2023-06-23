Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Pharmacy and IGA recognised in awards

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
June 23 2023 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chamber secretary Kerry Dansy and vice president Dean Franklin with Peta Jenkins of Boorowa IGA and Sue Corcoran of Boorowa Pharmacy.
Chamber secretary Kerry Dansy and vice president Dean Franklin with Peta Jenkins of Boorowa IGA and Sue Corcoran of Boorowa Pharmacy.

The Boorowa Business Chamber made special recognition of the Boorowa IGA and Boorowa Pharmacy during the 2023 Business of the Year awards earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.