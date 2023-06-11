Word in the streets: A voice for the 'no' vote

Mick, from Dublin, appeared on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' He'd known the 500,000 euro question, and coming to the 1m euro question, the presenter said, "You've got a phone a friend lifeline left. Do you want to go for it? Mick agreed and came the question, "Which of the following birds does not build its own nest?" A. Sparrow B. Thrush C. Magpie D. Cuckoo. Mick didn't know so he rang his friend Paddy, explained the circumstances and repeated the question. "Hell Mick! Dat's simple, a cuckoo!" Assured cuckoo was the answer, Mick said cuckoo and the presenter screamed. "Correct! You've won I million euro!" The next night Mick invited Paddy to the local pub and asked, 'Tell me Paddy, how in Heaven's name did you know it was cuckoo that doesn't build its own nest? Because everyone knows he lives in a clock."