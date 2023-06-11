Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Word in the streets: A voice for the 'no' vote

By John Snelling
June 11 2023 - 7:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narungga elder, Kerry White, says debate on the Voice is taking away debate from the real needs of Aboriginal people. Photo Women's Agenda.
Narungga elder, Kerry White, says debate on the Voice is taking away debate from the real needs of Aboriginal people. Photo Women's Agenda.

Slowly word supporting the NO vote regarding the Voice in Parliament is coming to light. Kerry White from the Narungga people has raised some valid points. Kerry doesn't like being dubbed Indigenous, saying Aboriginal people prefer to be called Aborigines. Kerry explained indigenous refers to " anyone native to Australia, including flora and fauna. If you're born in Australia, your Indigenous."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.