Word in the streets: A voice for the 'no' vote

Slowly word supporting the NO vote regarding the Voice in Parliament is coming to light. Kerry White from the Narungga people has raised some valid points. Kerry doesn't like being dubbed Indigenous, saying Aboriginal people prefer to be called Aborigines. Kerry explained indigenous refers to " anyone native to Australia, including flora and fauna. If you're born in Australia, your Indigenous."
Wow! That tickles me!
Seriously, following Kerry's comment, should the word 'Indigenous' be included in the referendum question?
Kerry White is vehemently against the establishment of an 'Indigenous Voice in Parliament' saying the debate is taking away the focus and true needs of Aboriginal people.
Interestingly, Kerry says Aborigines are already over-represented in Parliament, with 11 Aboriginal members in the Upper and Lower House equating to 4.9%, representing 3.2% of the population.
We all must look carefully at each side of the argument, because the ultimate decision could be critical ... and possibly a catastrophic division.
WITS
Here we are into winter, the year is getting away from us. Won't be long before Woolfest is upon us, set down for Sunday October 1.
The committee is on the ball and has invited expressions of interest for stall holders. I don't know what appeal that has for locals, but the opportunity is there. For information on Woolfest go to susancorcoran9@gmail.com or go to Hilltops Events Team at 1800 628 233.
WITS
A very successful night last Saturday when Boorowa Business gathered together to acknowledge the best of the best businesses in Boorowa. Congratulations to Boorowa Business Chamber and Ex- Services Club for putting on this significant event. I would personally like to congratulate our Business of the Year 2023, the BEE Centre.
WITS
On this day in 1949 George Orwell's novel 'Nineteen Eighty-Four' was published. The set is the totalitarian state of Oceania. Totalitarianism is a form of government that prohibits all opposition parties, outlaws individual and group opposition to the state and its claims, and exercises an extremely high, if not complete control and regulation of public and private life.
Orwell wrote 'Nineteen Eighty-Four' as a warning following the menaces of Nazism and Stalinism, where people are monitored every second of the day and propaganda trumps free speech. With little thought, I know of at least three nations akin to what Orwell suggests. Try China, North Korea and Russia to name a few.
WITS
Mick, from Dublin, appeared on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' He'd known the 500,000 euro question, and coming to the 1m euro question, the presenter said, "You've got a phone a friend lifeline left. Do you want to go for it? Mick agreed and came the question, "Which of the following birds does not build its own nest?" A. Sparrow B. Thrush C. Magpie D. Cuckoo. Mick didn't know so he rang his friend Paddy, explained the circumstances and repeated the question. "Hell Mick! Dat's simple, a cuckoo!" Assured cuckoo was the answer, Mick said cuckoo and the presenter screamed. "Correct! You've won I million euro!" The next night Mick invited Paddy to the local pub and asked, 'Tell me Paddy, how in Heaven's name did you know it was cuckoo that doesn't build its own nest? Because everyone knows he lives in a clock."
