A centre of excellence

The Boorowa Early Childhood Centre (BEEC) was recognised for its excellence taking out four major awards at the 2023 Commnunity Bank Boorowa Business Excellence Awards on Saturday.
Centre director Shauny Murray was named Business Person of the Year, educator Monique Fecondo was named Outstanding Employee of the Year, the centre was a joint winner of Medium/Large business of the Year award before also taking out the night's premier award being named Business of the Year.
Also recognised with awards were:
Special business acknowledgements were made to the Boorowa IGA and Boorowa Pharmacy.
"We've had a very tough couple of years with COVID and everything else," BEEC director Shauny Murray said.
"It's really good to come out shining, we have some amazing educators that come day in and day out and provide the best they can for Boorowa.
'A huge congratulations for everyone, we have lots of great things to celebrate tonight," Ms Murray said.
Sue Corcoran, representing the night's major sponsor the Boorowa Community Bank, said the bank as major sponsor has grown and prospered because of the support of the Boorowa community and local business.
"We've probably contributed in the order of three to four million dollars back to the community through our profit sharing, this is made possible because of your support," Ms Corcoran said.
"It's what this night is about as well, when we work together, lots of good stuff can happen.
"I believe our community is far stronger for having had the bank for the last 22 years.
"And a stronger community allows stronger businesses to grow. Once we have have strong business, that in turn makes our community stronger," Ms Corcoran said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
