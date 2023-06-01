Young races information and track records

Australia's most populous state is New South Wales (NSW), which has a rich history and culture. In this region, the horse racing industry is a significant part of Australian sporting culture since the early 19th century, making it quite exciting.

In particular, Young races and racing in NSW have captured the attention of both locals and visitors alike. This blog post will explore the exhilarating world of Young races and racing in NSW, discussing this captivating sport's history, key events, and future.

A brief history of horse racing in NSW

The first official horse race meeting in Sydney's Hyde Park was organised by Governor Lachlan Macquarie in 1810, marking the beginning of horse racing in New South Wales in the early 1800s. Since then, the sport has grown exponentially, with numerous racecourses and racing clubs established throughout the state. Today, NSW boasts over 120 racecourses, hosting more than 2,500 race meetings annually.

The organisation in charge of horse racing in NSW is the Australian Turf Club (ATC). It was established in 2011 when the Sydney Turf Club and the Australian Jockey Club merged. The ATC is responsible for managing major racecourses, including Royal Randwick, Rosehill Gardens, Canterbury Park, and Warwick Farm.



These racecourses host some of the most prestigious events in Australian horse racing, such as The Championships, The Everest, and the Golden Slipper.

The Young Racecourse

The Young Racecourse in Australia is a panoramic and picturesque racecourse situated about 5 kilometres from the town of Young on the Temora Road. It is home to the annual cup meeting of the Young Turf Club, which has been held here since 1860.

The racecourse offers a variety of activities for visitors, including form guides, track maps, tips, and results. The club also hosts an Annual Race Meeting in May annually with events such as the Burrangong Picnic Race Club est. 1888. Visitors can also find out who are the top performers at Young Racecourse with detailed jockey, trainer, and owner statistics from the Racing Post.

The Young Racecourse is a great destination for horse racing enthusiasts looking to experience some of Australia's best horse racing action! If you want to get the latest on the Young races, you can check out the Young Turf Club's website for more information.

The Young Turf Club

The Young Turf Club in Australia is a popular destination for horse racing enthusiasts. Located in Young, New South Wales, the club hosts an annual Race Meeting in May each year at the picturesque Toompang Racecourse. The racecourse is situated just 6 kilometres west of Young and offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The Young Turf Club's Annual Race Meeting is one of the most popular events on the racing calendar. With a record 102 nominations coming from across Australia, it's no surprise that this event draws large crowds each year. The program includes several races, including the Newmarket Handicap and the Silver Eagle Pre-party. After a day of racing, visitors can enjoy dinner at The Turf Club Bar and Grill, which offers a variety of delicious dishes made with fresh local ingredients.

During the event, top-dressed male and female attendees, a bounce house for children's entertainment, and standard bookmaking, tote, sky channel, as well as bar and catering services will be available.

The annual cup gathering takes place in May, aligning with the Doomben Cup and occurring two weeks after the Wagga Gold Cup meeting.

Spanning 1600 meters, the Young Cup is backed by the Empire Hotel and boasts a prize pool of $10,500, including trophies. The spacious course offers every participant an equal opportunity to win, featuring one of the longest straights in the Southern District Racing Association.

The club's other major sponsor is the South West Slopes Credit Union, an essential part of Young's community with branches in Cootamundra, Temora, and West Wyalong. The credit union is a strong supporter of the local communities it serves.

A restricted fillies and mares race serves as the main supporting event on the program, offering over $8,000 in prize money and complimentary service to Bon Hoffa for the winner, sponsored by Bowness Stud in Young. The six-race program typically begins around 1:15 pm. Attendees can take advantage of a free shuttle service to and from the racecourse, provided by the Empire Hotel.

Whether you're a seasoned horse racing enthusiast or just looking for an exciting day out, The Young Turf Club has something for everyone.

Track Records

The Young Racecourse is renowned for its outstanding track records. Below are some examples of outstanding records:

Sabre Gard had an average speed of 66.45km/h for the 1000-kilometre distance.

Almost a Legend had an average speed of 62.98km/h for the 1200-kilometre distance.

Atlantic Rock had an average speed of 62.57km/h for the 1300-kilometre distance.

Norm's Bridle had an average speed of 62.11km/h for the 1400-kilometre distance.

