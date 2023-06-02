Rovers return to form

A week is a long time in footy and after a disappointing defeat to Harden at home last week, the Boorowa Rovers returned to their good early season form against Cootamundra on Saturday. The Rovers did some serious soul searching at training leading up to the game against the Bulldogs and it paid dividends with Boorowa running out victors by 20-10.
Boorowa played with much more discipline, producing a polished performance to defeat Cootamundra for the first time. The Rovers led by 12-4 at halftime and never relinquished the lead running.
The best for Boorowa was Jayden Cutting who controlled the game with great composure at halfback. Jayden got the three points and the players player award. Cooper Cross caused trouble for the opposition all day to pick up two points, Whilst Jayden's halves partner Mick Hinds had a great game to pick up one point.
It's not very often that referee's get a good wrap but the ref on Saturday was brilliant letting the game flow without pulling the trigger for a penalty too often.
The win leaves Boorowa in outright third spot behind Harden and Bungendore and in front of Crookwell and Cootamundra who face off this weekend. Boorowa's win could well be critical come the end of the season.
Boorowa has the bye this weekend and with the long weekend following that, the Rovers and Roverettes will not play their next game until June 17 when they take on Burrangong at home. For Boorowa, the three weeks off will be a great chance to rest a few injuries and prepare for the second half of the season.
Other matches in the George Tooke Shield this weekend will see a couple of crucial games. North Canberra and Harden clash, whilst Cootamundra and Crookwell face off in a game between fourth and fifth on the ladder. UC Stars and Boomanulla clash in an important game for both sides who are struggling to keep in touch with the leaders.
Meanwhile, the Roverettes did not have the same fortunes as the Rovers did. Cootamundra have an extremely competitive league tag team this year and proved the be too strong for Boorowa winning by 18-4. The Cootamundra Bullets never really looked troubled in winning by a comfortable margin and are one of the sides to beat. The Roverettes have a little work to do if they are to emulate the deeds of last year when they made the grand final.
Best for Boorowa on Saturday was Grace Barker with three points, Imogen Pye got two points and the players player award, whilst Katha Cusack got one point.
Matches this round will see North Canberra take on Harden, Crookwell host Cootamundra and Bungendore take on Burrangong. Boorowa and UC Stars have they bye,
In the under 17's girls tackle, Boorowa came away with another very convincing win on Friday night by 22-4 in a game that was shortened due to a severe injury to a West Belconnen player. Thankfully after receiving ambulance assistance and a thorough examination, the player was later cleared of any serious injury.
West Belconnen were first to score after eight minutes, But Boorowa soon hit back through Kelsey Loco. The score remained 4-4 until Shania McKinnon benefited from a set play by Boorowa at a scrum 20 metres out from the Warriors line. Some slick hands saw Shania cross wide out for an unconverted try. It was 8-4 to Boorowa at the break and anyone's contest.
After half time the home side began to dominate as the Warriors were hit by injuries. Three Belconnen players were concussed which may say something about Boorowa's bruising defence. Boorowa got on top early in the second stanza and eight minutes in, Shania McKinnon scored her second try which Indy Heard Converted for a 14-4 lead. Shortly after Indy scored a try of her own before a second try to Kelsey Loco out wide put the game to bed at 22-4. When the game was called off just a few minutes later, it appeared the flood gates were about to open as Boorowa continued to pressure Westies line.
This Friday night the girls travel to Boomanulla Oval to take on the Woden Valley Rams at 7.15pm.
Off the field the club has a bit happening as well with this year marking 40 years since the Rovers won their last Premiership in 1983. They also won the Premiership in 1982. We are hoping that as many of the following players that we have on record can attend our Sponsors Day on Saturday June 17 at the Boorowa Showground to have a few "cordials" and relive the golden period.
The players from these two years are, 1983: Bob Styles, Charlie Horne, Howard Horne, Peter McInnes, Peter Donohoe, Michael Donohoe, Andrew Mason, Steven Selmes, Clyde "Cookie" Chatfield, Tim Good, Wayne Chown, Allan Gordon, Graham Hall, Tony Bayley, Dave Robertson, Brendon Kelly, Jack Nichols, Robert Hammond. Many of these players participated in 1982 also.
Additional Players from the 1982 team were: Trevor Malone, Mark Orielly, Michael Kelly, Darren Walpole, Peter bailey, Anthony Greig, Kevin McCann, Murray Reid, Robert Dwyer, Stephen Mewburn, Grant Sheppard, Glen Death, Ray Mckeown.
If we have missed anyone, we apologise. Just let the committee know or ring the Courthouse Hotel and turn up on the day. There are also some old committee officers from those glory days around and we welcome you to attend. Again, contact the Rovers via social media, the committee, or the Courthouse Hotel.
On the day, we will have some recorded footage of the 1983 Grand Final with commentary from Mick Farrell and Ross Williams, very entertaining, and well worth a look. We do have some old newspaper documentation from these years but anything else is greatly appreciated.
If you are one of these players or who know where they are, please get in contact with them or with the Rovers via the Courthouse Hotel. It may be a case of we don't know where they are, so please let them know.
Origin One is done and dusted and Round 14 of the NRL is about to kick off. At the halfway point of the season, it's hard to pick a premiership winner. The surprise packets would have to be the Dolphins and Warriors whilst the Cowboys, Dragons and even Parramatta have been very disappointing. It's still hard not to see the Panthers there on Grand Final Day with perhaps the Rabbitohs reaching the grand final.
