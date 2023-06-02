Rovers return to form

After half time the home side began to dominate as the Warriors were hit by injuries. Three Belconnen players were concussed which may say something about Boorowa's bruising defence. Boorowa got on top early in the second stanza and eight minutes in, Shania McKinnon scored her second try which Indy Heard Converted for a 14-4 lead. Shortly after Indy scored a try of her own before a second try to Kelsey Loco out wide put the game to bed at 22-4. When the game was called off just a few minutes later, it appeared the flood gates were about to open as Boorowa continued to pressure Westies line.