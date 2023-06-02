Boorowa News
Rovers return to form

By Phil Coggins
June 2 2023 - 1:50pm
A week is a long time in footy and after a disappointing defeat to Harden at home last week, the Boorowa Rovers returned to their good early season form against Cootamundra on Saturday. The Rovers did some serious soul searching at training leading up to the game against the Bulldogs and it paid dividends with Boorowa running out victors by 20-10.

