Planting for habitat on Boorowa properties

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
June 2 2023 - 7:26pm
Volunteers in the Building Bridges for Boorowa partnership planted 3,600 trees on three local properties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Volunteers from Boorowa Landcare and North Sydney Bushcare came together this week to plant trees on three local properties.

Local News

