Planting for habitat on Boorowa properties

Volunteers from Boorowa Landcare and North Sydney Bushcare came together this week to plant trees on three local properties.
The Building Bridges to Boorowa partnership between the two groups first started 23 years ago with a common goal of environmental restoration, particularly habitat for the Superb Parrot.
Planting this week commenced on Friday as soon as the Sydney volunteers arrived to join their Boorowa counterparts. They planted 3,600 trees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across properties located on the Lachlan Valley Way, at Hovells Creek and on Hugstonia Road.
A great deal of planning and preparation goes into the three day event and Boorowa Landcare are heavily involved in the overall coordination, to ensure everything goes smoothly for volunteers and landholders.
Local Landcare Coordinator, Linda Cavanagh, said "we are involved in promoting the program, enlisting volunteers locally, making site visits, mapping out routes, coordinating meals and the planting itinerary. Our committee also assist with logistics for essentials like the tool trailer and portaloo to each site.
"North Sydney Bushcare recruit and coordinate volunteers from their area and provide transport for them to Boorowa. North Sydney Council is also involved covering the cost of a mini bus to bring volunteers here.
"Landholders prepare the planting sites, provide the trees and are on-site to assist, whilst Hilltops Council support by sponsoring a 'Thankyou Dinner' on the Saturday night."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
