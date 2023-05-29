Firearm seized after police called to Taylor's Flat

About 2.15pm Friday, May 26, 2023 officers attached to The Hume Police District were called to Corringle Lane, Taylors Flat, following reports shots had been fired.
According to police, on arrival they located a 59-year-old man and a 42-year-old man on a nearby property.
No injuries were reported.
A firearm has been seized and police from the Hume command are continuing their inquiries into the incident.
