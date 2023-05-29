Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Firearm seized after police called to Taylor's Flat

Updated May 30 2023 - 11:27am, first published May 29 2023 - 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 2.15pm Friday, May 26, 2023 officers attached to The Hume Police District were called to Corringle Lane, Taylors Flat, following reports shots had been fired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.