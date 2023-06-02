Word in the streets: Boorowa we need news

Pleased to see a development proposal put into Council for Carinya Court to build four proposed two bedroom residential units. A very exciting development in this crucial housing precinct. Comments to Council invited by June 15. The committee has built up a pool of money that could go toward the anticipate $1million cost to build the four units. Local member Steph Cooke has planned to come and discuss the proposal with the committee on June 13. Steph will be looking at grants that may be available to bring the project to fruition. All great news and just reward for a hard working committee.