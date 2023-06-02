Word in the streets: Boorowa we need news

We need your help to find the news.
In talking to Boorowa News reporter Debbie Evans, as I do almost each and every Monday, I was somewhat concerned to hear finding relevant material for the paper each week is one of Debbie's more challenging tasks. The flow of news from the town and district is limited. Sometimes in writing WITS I have a similar problem.
Debbie and myself need news and that is where you come in. We need to know what is going to let you all know. To make your paper more relevant, let us know about births, engagements, marriages, anniversaries, significant birthdays or anything you can think of that would be of interest to the readers.
Debbie can be contacted on 0437 238 052 or at debbie.evans@cowraguardian.com.au. Alternatively, anyway I can help, or if you'd like something mentioned in WITS, contact myself 0428 853 348 or at avondalepark2@gmail.com. As mentioned earlier, Debbie and myself meet each Monday, usually at the Top Pub's Shamrock Café. Love to hear from you.
WITS
Papers do have deadlines. Using as an example Angeline Corcoran celebrating her 90th birthday yesterday (May 31). Celebrated with family, including 17 grandkids and 7 great grandkids on May 27. If Debbie or myself had known earlier, this news would have been in last week's Boorowa News. Belatedly, congratulations Angeline. Deadlines for Boorowa News, noon Tuesday, WITS noon Sunday.
WITS
Pleased to see a development proposal put into Council for Carinya Court to build four proposed two bedroom residential units. A very exciting development in this crucial housing precinct. Comments to Council invited by June 15. The committee has built up a pool of money that could go toward the anticipate $1million cost to build the four units. Local member Steph Cooke has planned to come and discuss the proposal with the committee on June 13. Steph will be looking at grants that may be available to bring the project to fruition. All great news and just reward for a hard working committee.
WITS
In your consideration for how you will vote on the Indigenous Voice referendum, I urge you to read as much as you can as presented by Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Warren Mundine.
I liked Warren Mundine's concluding statement in his article Telegraph May 23: "The Voice isn't just going to be an advisory body, but a vast expensive new bureaucracy." He added, "It will actually dilute and silence traditional owner voices, nullifying authentic indigenous voices, rendering them meaningless."
Strong words, but said with passion and we should at least consider what he says.
WITS
Paddy is at the airport with a sack over each shoulder and when he is stopped at customs they find that both sacks are full of mobile phones. When asked why, Paddy said, "Well, while I was on my travels in America, I got a phone call from my mate Mick and he told me he was starting up a jazz band and could I bring him back two saxaphones?"
WITS
Unions are becoming 'more political' and the Government has shut down the 'watchdog' Australian Building & Construction Commission (ABCC) keeping unions honest, imposing hefty fines. Its replacement, Fair Work Ombudsman, appears less effective. To me this a bit of a worry when you think how much unions support the Labor Party.
