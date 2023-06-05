Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Apprenticeship scholarships open

June 5 2023 - 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Cooke with one of last year's scholarship recipients, Joshua Karchinsky, from Boorowa Central School.
Steph Cooke with one of last year's scholarship recipients, Joshua Karchinsky, from Boorowa Central School.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced applications are now open for the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships and encourages all hard-working apprentices to apply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.