Apprenticeship scholarships open

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced applications are now open for the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships and encourages all hard-working apprentices to apply.
Last year Joshua Karchinsky, from Boorowa Central School, was one of the recipients.
The scholarships support apprentices who are experiencing financial or personal hardship, demonstrate a high aptitude for vocational education and are committed to completing on and off the job training.
"An apprenticeship is a great way to kick-start a career, and apprentices are vital to our State's growth, but we also understand it's not always easy to complete a qualification," Ms Cooke said.
"We want to back our apprentices by giving them a helping hand to complete their training and gain a qualification so they can make a strong contribution in their jobs and in the lives of their families and communities."
Ms Cooke said five apprentices in the Cootamundra electorate were awarded the Bert Evans Scholarship in 2022.
The Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships provide first-year apprentices with up to $15,000 over three years, helping people to overcome personal barriers to finish their apprenticeships and go on to rewarding careers.
"Across the state, many industries are experiencing vacancies, so the scholarship is a fantastic opportunity to support our pipeline of skilled and job-ready workers."
The scholarship program is named in honour of the late Bert Evans AO, a passionate advocate of vocational education for more than 30 years.
For more information and to lodge an application, visit this link or phone 13 28 11 to contact your local Training Services NSW Office.
Nominate Hidden Treasures
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, recognising the important volunteer contribution women make to regional, rural and remote communities in New South Wales.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging nominations of female volunteers who continue to make a big difference to their local community.
"Our volunteers make an enormous contribution to everyday life in a small town, and in so many ways too - from sporting clubs and school committees to food halls and local service organisations, we are so grateful for just how much they give back," Ms Cooke said.
"The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is a really special way in which our female volunteers from country towns can be recognised and thanked for their efforts."
Nominations for 2023 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll can be completed online at https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/hidden-treasures- nominations.
For more information about the Hidden Treasures program visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/hidden- treasures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.