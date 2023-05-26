Rotary leads health initiative

The Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV), sponsored by the Rotary Club of Warner's Bay, has been in Boorowa this week.
The MHERV Van is a free Rotary service which tours country towns in order to allow men and women to get free health check-ups.
The van is manned by Registered Nurse, Bill Power, who conducts blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring.
"If we get a result for someone that needs further attention we refer them to other services straight away. Checks only take 10 minutes and can save lives," he said.
Local Rotarians provide support during the van's visit meeting people on arrival and assisting with paperwork. Additional sponsorship has been provided by local Rotarian, Mike Ward, and Garrett Robinson from the Ex-services Club.
