Rotary leads health initiative

May 26 2023 - 10:39am
Boorowa local Laurie Poole, visitor Lee Morey, Bill Power (the MERV clinic practitioner), Kathy Morey and Boorowa Rotarian, Jenny Carter with MERV Van in Boorowa.
The Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV), sponsored by the Rotary Club of Warner's Bay, has been in Boorowa this week.

