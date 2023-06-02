Auxiliary welcomes donations

The Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary Mother's Day stall was held on Friday, May 12 at Bertie's Barber shop. The Auxiliary was extremely fortunate to have so many donations of delicious cakes, biscuits, slices, jams, chrysanthemums and a ute full of plants, all from a generous community. We would like to thank Bertie for the use of his shop and everyone who was involved in contributing to a very successful day. Raffle won by Tom Ford, assisting with the draw was Eddy Corcoran, Maureen Beer and, visitor, Penny Leah.