Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Hilltops wines showcased in Canberra

May 27 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local wineries have put their best drops forward for Canberra traders at the SAVOUR Hilltops trade show this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.