Volunteers invited to plant trees

This weekend will mark the 22nd visit of North Sydney Bushcare to Boorowa in the Building Bridges to Boorowa partnership.
Boorowa Landcare is inviting anyone interested in joining in this great tree planting initiative to contact them.
Local co-ordinator, Linda Cavanagh, this week said "We would love to have extra helpers for an hour or a day.
"Why should you volunteer? I think the real question is: why not?
"There are so many great benefits from taking a few moments out of your weekend to put towards making a real impact on the people and world around you.
"When volunteering part of your time, you aren't only benefiting others but ultimately helping yourself in numerous ways.
"You will enjoy outdoor activites, be part of the bigger picture of revegetation of the Boorowa landscape, learn new skills and meet new people." Ms Cavanagh said.
If you or anyone you know would like to join the Landcare-Bushcare team anytime:
Friday, May 26 - 1pm onwards property on Lachlan Valley Way, Godfrey's Creek.
Saturday, May 27 - Property on Frogmore Road, Hovells Creek.
Sunday May 28 - Property on Hughstonia Road, Boorowa.
Please contact Amber 0419 239 492 / officebclg@gmail.com or Linda on 0459 681 018 / boorowacommunitylandcare@gmail.com to receive more information and directions to the sites.
There will also be a celebratory dinner on Saturday night the Boorowa Ex-services Club.
Attending the dinner will be representatives from North Sydney and Hilltops Councils.
