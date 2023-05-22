Support for men

A crowd of over 150 attended the "A Day for the Blokes" event at the Boorowa Ex-services Club on Friday night.
Manager of the Club, Garrett Robinson, said he was thrilled with the response from the public to what he described as a "really good event" for the community.
The three speakers on the night were, Peter Sykes, a local retired Ambulance officer and former publican, district resident and former NRL Cronulla Sharks winger, Nathan Stapleton, and former rugby league player, Mitch Allgood. All gave insights into their personal health journeys and experiences with mental health.
Mitch Allgood provided those in attendance with some important tools to help break down the stigma around mental health.
Following on from the success of Friday night, planning is already well underway to host a similar event next year.
Reminder
The Boorowa Community Bank Business Awards will be held at the Club, on Saturday, June 3. Tickets are $50 per head or $400 for a table of eight. Enquiries to the Club.
