Support for men

Updated May 24 2023 - 9:18am, first published May 22 2023 - 10:01am
Speakers Mitch Allgood, Peter Sykes and Nathan Stapleton with emcee, Jason Stuart, at the "A Day for the Blokes" event at the Boorowa Ex-services Club last week.
A crowd of over 150 attended the "A Day for the Blokes" event at the Boorowa Ex-services Club on Friday night.

