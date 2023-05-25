Word in the streets: Celebrating local business

This rush to renewables to keep our electricity up to capacity seems to have captivated our collective parliamentary representatives. There has been a complete refusal by Labor and their alliance to the Greens to even consider nuclear energy. When our power supply starts to fail, could there possibly be a few red faces with a statement saying they were a little hasty.
Doubt it!
A recent survey has shown a majority of Australians support the removal of the ban on nuclear power generation, and by a ratio of two to one support adding nuclear power to our energy mix.
Makes sense by ensuring energy supply while helping to reduce our carbon input. Actually a lot of sense, but do you think you'll hear the government admitting they could be wrong?
WITS
Great Rugby League coach Jack Gibson, referring to club management, once said, "The problem is they don't know what they know." RJ Sheard of Grays Point, referring to Chris Bowen, said "He's been appointed with no knowledge of industry or energy."
Got to be a worry!
WITS
We are almost into June and we have a very important constitutional referendum coming up in but a few months. Such an important matter deserves a good balance of argument as to whether the referendum proposed receives a YES or NO vote.
As regards the proposal to have an Indigenous voice in the Federal Parliament, I can only feel we're being railroaded into our decision, with all the advertising we see or hear being for the yes vote. Where is the balance in the argument?
When are we going to see more arguments suggesting there is a good reason to vote no?
I've said it before, and again point out, that Indigenous Australians are well catered for already and that Parliament should be the voice for all Australians. I have read some enlightening articles supporting the no vote, but we need to see more on our broadcasting networks. This is an important decision and we, the voters, need to be able to make a well informed decision. I don't, and suggest you don't want to feel you are being railroaded.
WITS
It is very important that we recognise the businesses in our community, and Saturday, June 3 is the night we will acknowledge Boorowa's finest. A fine dinner, live band 'The Young Ones' and emceed by Wes Heather, it should be a great night from 7.00pm at the Ex-Services Club. Tickets for the night are available from the Ex-Services Club at $50pp. The judging has been done and nominee and finalist list has been announced as of yesterday (May 24).
Don't miss this chance to celebrate local businesses, their hard work and, I guess, give a thought to our, by all appearances, rosy future.
WITS
Congratulations to the Ex-Services Club for organising a very entertaining 'A Day for the Blokes', or probably more accurately, 'A Night for the Blokes', which in excess of 150 blokes thoroughly enjoyed last Friday night, May 19. From all reports, Peter Sykes, Nathan Stapleton and Mitch Allgood wowed the crowd.
WITS
Two Irishmen went into a pub in Dublin and asked for two pints of Guiness. The barman, cleaning the tables said, 'Sorry, we don't open for another hour." One of the men asked, "Mind if we wait?"
"No." said the barmen, "Would you like a pint while your waiting?"
