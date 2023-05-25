Boorowa News
Word in the streets: Celebrating local business

By John Snelling
May 26 2023 - 8:47am
This rush to renewables to keep our electricity up to capacity seems to have captivated our collective parliamentary representatives. There has been a complete refusal by Labor and their alliance to the Greens to even consider nuclear energy. When our power supply starts to fail, could there possibly be a few red faces with a statement saying they were a little hasty.

