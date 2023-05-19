A draw and a win at rugby

The scoreline certainly doesn't reflect the tough day out the Goldies had. Temora were brutal with their defence and ball carrying, but just couldn't cross the line. A strong game across the park for the Goldies. A masterful performance by Mark Poplin at 9 dictated the play, and the boys made the most of their opportunities. A first ever try to Brendan Welch on the siren had the crowd in raptures, and the scrum stood tall once again. Adam Hick was huge in his return to the Goldies, and Harry Gibbons made his mark at 10 with a great display. Coach Cheese will be looking to have a strong week on the training paddock, as a few more injuries have begun to creep into the squad. This game was a confidence builder for the Goldies and they look to improve over the coming weeks.