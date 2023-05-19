A draw and a win at rugby

GOLDILOCKS 36 - TEMORA 36
In a see-sawing affair, all of the girls stood up when it counted. Kimberley Collins was huge in defence, making some bone-crunching tackles and forcing turnovers throughout the game. Two tries were scored in the first half to Jessie Abnett and Bella Piper, but the girls trailed by a try at half time. Eliza Taylor had a monster second half, scoring a hat-trick, including a 50m solo try under the posts after the siren to allow Bella Piper to convert for the draw. What a performance by the Goldilocks against a very good Temora team.
Tries: Jessie Abnett, Isabella Piper 2, Eliza Taylor 3. Cons: Isabella Piper 3.
3 points - Kimberley Collins 2 points - Bella Piper/Shae Roberts. 1 point - Eliza Taylor/Lucy Kershaw.
Player's Player - Charlotte Penrose. Old Boy's Pick - Anna Dreverman.
GOLDIES 45 - TEMORA 0
The scoreline certainly doesn't reflect the tough day out the Goldies had. Temora were brutal with their defence and ball carrying, but just couldn't cross the line. A strong game across the park for the Goldies. A masterful performance by Mark Poplin at 9 dictated the play, and the boys made the most of their opportunities. A first ever try to Brendan Welch on the siren had the crowd in raptures, and the scrum stood tall once again. Adam Hick was huge in his return to the Goldies, and Harry Gibbons made his mark at 10 with a great display. Coach Cheese will be looking to have a strong week on the training paddock, as a few more injuries have begun to creep into the squad. This game was a confidence builder for the Goldies and they look to improve over the coming weeks.
Tries: Keagan Size, Ben Griffiths, George Chudleigh, Bullfrog, Toby McGrath, Adam Hick, Brendan Welch. Conversions: Bullfrog 5
3 points: Michael Berry. 2 points: Adam Hick.1 point: Slippery Simpson/Brendan Welch
Player's Player: George Chudleigh. Mike's Mug: Ben Johnson. Old Boy's Pick: Slippery Simpson.
We're off to West Wyalong this Saturday for both the men's and women's.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.