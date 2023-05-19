Boorowa News
Life membership awarded to Ben Johnson

By Jason Stuart
May 19 2023 - 10:10am
Ben Johnson's name has been added to the Boorowa Goldies Life Membership board. Photo supplied
Goldies legend Ben Johnson was awarded life membership of the Boorowa Rugby Club on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the conclusion of Old Boy's Day.

