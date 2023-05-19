Life membership awarded to Ben Johnson

Goldies legend Ben Johnson was awarded life membership of the Boorowa Rugby Club on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the conclusion of Old Boy's Day.
Benny epitomises everything that the Boorowa Rugby Club values and his 18 years with the club as player, coach and assistant coach have been full of dedicated service to the club, it's players and our sporting community.
A talented halfback during his playing days, injury forced Benny to hang up the boots in 2006 and join the coaching ranks.
Since then, Benny has been the Head Coach and Assistant Coach of the Goldies Men's team, and is currently the Backs coach for the 2023 season - a role that Head Coach Andrew Corcoran relies heavily upon each week both on the training paddock and on game days.
Benny was recognised by the large crowd in attendance on Saturday as he was presented with the board by Life Members Eddie Corcoran, Dave Corcoran, Russell Gorham, Jo-Anne Rowley and Gus Clements.
Congratulations to Ben on this well-deserved recognition of 18 years of service to the Boorowa Rugby Club.
