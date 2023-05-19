Boorowa News
Word in the streets: Reassurance on recycling

By John Snelling
May 19 2023 - 1:37pm
Recycling all goes to Young laying rest to a rumour it ends up in normal rubbish.
I was told a Sunday or so ago that all recycling in Boorowa went straight to the local tip.

