Word in the streets: Reassurance on recycling

I was told a Sunday or so ago that all recycling in Boorowa went straight to the local tip.
All the town's yellow bin recycling, all the recycling from bins adjacent to the Fire Station or bins at the tip, all into the tip here.
Shock horror!
That afternoon I was informed that the truck had been seen dumping recyclables at our tip.
I truly could not believe this to be so.
An investigation involving a few choice questions and a visual of the dumping area on collection day has me assured all our recycling goes from here to Young, including rubbish from Frogmore, Reids Flat, Rugby and Rye Park.
Being a firm believer in recycling, it's a relief to know we are not wasting our time and effort recycling what we can of our rubbish.
WITS
Very alarmed to hear the NRL (Rugby League) was putting their support behind the YES vote in the upcoming Voice referendum.
As alarmed as I was, it was pleasing to hear Rick Spence, 2LF Breakfast Announcer, lambasting the NRL for making this decision.
Rick spoke about this issue Wednesday of last week, May 10. The crux of what he said was the fact that sporting clubs should stay out of politics and now have stepped over the line.
Rick mentioned as to what could happen if players supported the NO vote and asked would they be stood down and maybe even barred from the game.
Our decision on how we should vote is really a personal choice.
Rick thinks so and I wholeheartedly concur. Sporting Associations should stay right out of the argument, as agrees Bernard Thompson of Cowra (Tele May 12) saying sporting officials "... are not to speak on behalf of every coach, player or others working in the code."
WITS
We're going to hear a lot more about this rise in youth crime, with TV programming beginning to increase their coverage of this unfortunate phenomena.
The Today show on Nine had several interview sessions recently where victims of youth crime and some 'experts' shared their views with questions being asked regarding control of this problem and very few sound ideas expressed as to solving it.
One lady, the single mother of a 15 year old, spoke about trying to keep her son on the straight and narrow, fighting continually against the 'gangs of youths' trying to recruit new members to their 'gangs'.
The mother described the atmosphere as toxic.
The authorities, the experts, had soon better get their acts together.
Today's crime, as bad as it is, is going to "appear nothing' as these young hoons move into anarchy where they see getting want they want purely through violence.
WITS
I don't often write about sport, but wonder what you think about TV reviews and Captain's Challenge. I really think the TV reviews are really hurting cricket and rugby league. I hate them and simply turn the viewing off.
As for the Captains Challenge, I thought you played to the whistle, so a poor example regarding sportsmanship for all our young fans to see.
WITS
A Scotsman and his wife walked past a swanky new restaurant. "Did you smell that food?" she asked. "It smells absolutely incredible!"
Being a kind hearted Scotsman, he thought, 'What the hell ... I'll treat her!"
So he walked his wife past it again.
