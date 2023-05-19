Barry Miller steps down from Woolfest committee

A highly valued member of the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Committee, Barry Miller, has called it a day on his involvement with the Festival.
Mr Miller stepped down at the last committee meeting after eight years saying "I've just turned 80 and I think its time to give up my position on the committee and let young people have a go".
"Over the years I have been involved there have been great changes and I've seen the Festival blossom from an event attracting 2,000 to 7,000 people now.
"I think I am the second longest serving committee member and it has been a great responsibility and privilege to be involved. I've seen great changes in the administration over time and there are always new people coming in from Council.
"Now there a lot of younger people on the committee including those in business with new ideas to take the Woolfest forward, as its becoming quite a big deal.
"I've enjoyed a great relationship with Susan Corcoran (Woolfest Chair).
"Susan is contributing fantastically to the community.
"I think my contribution has been pretty well accepted, I don't like a lot of recognition and just like to go about things quietly," he said.
Barry has been living in the Boorowa area for 21 years and is now retired in town with his wife Marilyn.
He describes Boorowa as a very friendly little community, and whilst he will be leaving the Woolfest, his involvement will continue as the President of the Boorowa Lions Club, of which he has been a part for 17 years, serving six of those as president.
Some of the notable achievements of the club recently have been serving 700 people at their Woolfest barbeque and the Lions Club Driver Reviver, which Barry co-ordinates, also proved very popular with the travelling public at Easter; 600 people were served during a travel break the town.
He is also a member of the Australia Day Committee.
Woolfest chair, Susan Corcoran, said she was sad to see Barry leave the Woolfest committee but understood his life is moving in a different direction.
"He has always turned up and got things done, he will be missed, and I would like to congratulate him on so many years of service," she said.
In other news from the Woolfest committee new members are Jeremy Clarke, Abby Carnell, Karl Shaw and Luke Corcoran.
Woolfest partnership packages have been finalised for this year's event and will soon be circulated to the community, and market stallholder applications will go online for the first time this year to streamline the process.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
