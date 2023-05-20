Business award contenders

The Boorowa Pharmacy has entered three staff members in the Boorowa Business Excellence Awards.
Steph Corcoran from the Pharmacy said: "We wanted to enter as we think the Business Awards are a good initiative of the Boorowa Business Chamber and we also wanted to recognise and support the work of our staff".
"All our entries are in the Employee of the Year category," she said.
Sue Corcoran bought the Boorowa Pharmacy 33 years ago and her daughter Steph joined the team in 2020.
Early bird tickets are now on sale for the awards night scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at the Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club.
Tickets are just $50 each or $400 for a table of eight which includes a two-course dinner and entertainment.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.