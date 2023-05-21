Study supports Rail Trail development

A Feasibility Study commissioned last year has found the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail is a viable project.
The Feasibility Study concluded the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail has the potential to increase economic activity in the Hilltops region by $2.9 million/annum.
Commissioned by the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Inc committee, the Feasibility Study was completed in November 2022 and concluded the rail trail is a technically and economically viable project which would provide a major boost to the Hilltops region.
Rail Trail Committee member, Julie Poplin, said, "The rail trail would provide a convenient all-year-round attraction for day trippers and overnight visitors to the region. In addition, such infrastructure has the potential to provide locals with a new opportunity for walking, cycling, fun runs, triathlons, and half/full marathons. Accessible for everyone to use".
The Feasibility Study pointed to the success of the Tumbarumba to Rosewood Rail Trail which commenced operation in April 2020 as testimony to the demand for such facilities in NSW.
The Rail Trails for NSW Evaluation Summary (June 2022) found that the economic activity in the Tumbarumba region during June to December periods 2019 and 2020 increased by 20% from $14 million to $16.9 million.
It also led to the development of nine new businesses in Tumbarumba and Rosewood. Similar benefits would be expected for the Hilltops area.
The Feasibility Study, carried out by two leading Australian rail trail consultants, was funded by the Galong Progress Association ($20,000) and Hilltops Council ($25,000).
The next step is the preparation of the Rail Trail Development Plan - the project design - for which the committee has received a quote of $41,800.
Currently the committee have $2,000 promised and two other regional businesses have indicated they will contribute but are yet to finalise an amount.
Once the Rail Trail Development Plan is complete the committee will be able to apply for State, Federal and private enterprise funding for the construction that is currently estimated to cost $10.8 million.
For a full copy of the report visit this website https://www.railtrails.org.au/trails/boorowa-galong-rail-trail/ or email the committee.
Julie Poplin is the committee treasurer and would welcome any correspondence regarding potential donations. Julie can be contacted on 0427 853 199 or email juliepoplin@bigpond.com.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
