BEE Centre enters awards

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
May 15 2023 - 1:58pm
BEE Centre Manager, Shauny Murray, is throwing her support behind the Boorowa Business Excellence Awards, describing them as a great initiative for the community.
The Boorowa Early Education (BEE) Centre has entered a number of categories in the Boorowa Business Excellence Awards.

