BEE Centre enters awards

The Boorowa Early Education (BEE) Centre has entered a number of categories in the Boorowa Business Excellence Awards.
Nominations for the awards have now closed with the BEE Centre, which has a staff of 30 and 150 enrolled families, nominating in the Medium - Large Business and the Not for Profit categories.
Several staff members, Denise Curtis, Monique Fecondo and Landon Stephenson have all been nominated in the Outstanding Employee category.
BEE Centre Director, Shauny Murray, has been nominated in the Business Person of the Year Award.
"I think the Awards are a great initiative for the community and as a local, growing organisation we wanted to enter and show our support for them," Shauny said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
