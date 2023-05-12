Spoil mum at Boorowa street party

Hilltops Council and the Boorowa Business Chamber will celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow by hosting a street party from 3.30 - 6pm.
Other street parties are being held in Harden and Young in conjunction with Chambers in those towns.
The street parties are being organised to provide a focus on local businesses who are participating in the event with their own Mother's Day promotions, entertainment and dining experiences.
Some highlights at the Boorowa Street Party include:
The Harden Mother's Day Street Party is on today, Thursday, May 11, 3.30 - 6pm and the Young Mother's Day Street Party will be on Saturday, May 13, from 9am to 12noon.
Many other local businesses will be offering special promotions at the parties. Join the fun, celebrate mum and shop local.
There will be also be performances in each town, courtesy of local musicians for example Luke Jewitt and Hovert Gonzales and dancing performances.
Additionally, each event will also have interactive entertainment such as a bubble artist, unicyclist and juggling artist, games and face painting along with the captivating, wholesome, penetrating explosion of sound and rhythm that is DidgEra.
Hilltops Council received funding from the NSW Government through the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
