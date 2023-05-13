Boorowa News
Recharge in Boorowa

May 13 2023 - 10:57am
Boorowa Ex-services Club Secretary/Manager, Garrett Robinson, is delighted to be able to offer electric car recharging, 24 hours a day through four new charging stations.
Four electric car charging stations are now available at the Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club.

