Recharge in Boorowa

Four electric car charging stations are now available at the Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club.
They are the only ones of their kind available in Boorowa.
The charging stations are universal with any electric vehicle being able to plug in and charge through the 22 kilowatt sockets.
Hardware for the project has been provided by "Charge Hub" whilst the software running behind the scenes is provided by Elanga. Cost to recharge is 45 cents per kilowatt hour.
The charging points have now been included on electric vehicle charging websites such a Plug Share so the broader travelling community will know they are available.
The Club was successful in receiving a grant to install the electric charging stations in their car park thanks to the EV Destination Charging Grant Round One submitted in December 2022, and they were installed in March of this year.
The Club were fortunate enough that one of its patrons came to check out the stations in March and since then there have been a few users of the stations.
"We have been wanting to provide this service to our guests and patrons for a few years now and this funding has allowed us to do so, with 75% of the cost to install and purchase the equipment funded by the grant.
"We are excited to be the first to offer this service in Boorowa and hope that visitors and the community benefit for years to come," said Secretary/Manager Garrett Robinson.
The charge points have been strategically located at the side of the Club for 24 hour access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.