Rovers make it three wins in a row

By Sandboy
May 11 2023 - 10:24am
The Boorowa Rovers made it three wins on the trot last Saturday when they defeated the Boomanulla Raiders by 44-24 at Boomanulla. An eight try romp saw the Rovers backline over run the Raiders continuing an impressive start to the season for Boorowa with three wins from four matches.

