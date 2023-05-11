Rovers make it three wins in a row

The Boorowa Rovers made it three wins on the trot last Saturday when they defeated the Boomanulla Raiders by 44-24 at Boomanulla. An eight try romp saw the Rovers backline over run the Raiders continuing an impressive start to the season for Boorowa with three wins from four matches.
The first half was an even contest with Boorowa holding a slender 10-6 lead at the break. Boomanulla were certainly buoyed by their home crowd but as the game wore on, Boorowa began to exploit a tiring Raiders defence.
In the second half, the game really opened with a feast of points scored. Boorowa ran in six second half tries whilst Boomanulla scored three of their own in a high scoring affair. The potent Boorowa backline really clicked into gear with Austin Power lethal in attack scoring a treble, whilst Nick Stephens and Jared Prosser picked up try scoring doubles. Once the Rovers got on a roll, they were never going to lose this game. Whilst the forward pack looks strong, it's the backline that is causing their opponents serious headaches.
The best and fairest points last week saw Cooper Cross pick up the three points with a dominant running game in attack. Austin Power caused the defence headaches all day and got two points. Murray Armour and Jayden Cutting were both great in attack and got one point each. Cooper Cross picked up the Players Player award.
Boorowa 44: Austin Power 3, Nick Stephens 2, Jared Prosser 2, Zac Patterson tries, Cooper Cross 5, Jayden Cutting goals beat Boomanulla 24.
In other result from last weekend, Harden 20 defeated Crookwell 16, UC Stars 50 beat Burrangong 14 and Cootamundra 24 beat North Canberra 10. Bungendore had the bye.
After four rounds of the competition ladder looks like this. Harden 6, Bungendore 6, Boorowa 6, Cootamundra 4, North Canberra 4, UC Stars 3, Crookwell 2, Boomanulla 2 and Burrangong 0.
This weekend will see a general bye for both the Rovers and Roverettes due to the representative fixtures for the group. The next game for the Rovers and Roverettes will be against Harden Hawks on Saturday May 20. This is always a big day and one not to be missed.
The Roverettes had the bye on the weekend due to Gunning no longer participating in the competition. The results of other games in the League Tag saw Harden 32 beat Crookwell 10, Cootamundra 40 downed North Canberra 4 and UC Stars 36 defeated Burrangong 0. Bungendore also had a bye.
After four rounds of league tag, the ladder looks like this. Cootamundra 6, North Canberra 6, Harden 6, Boorowa 4, UC Stars 2, Crookwell 2, Burrangong 2 and Bungendore 0.
Last Friday night the Boorowa Under 17's girls tackle team played at Boorowa for the first time, putting the cleaners through the Yass Magpies by 64-0. Whilst their attack ran riot, the defence of Boorowa was bone jarring with Yass unable to gain any sort of field position. So far, they have had a win and a narrow loss but on last Friday's performance, they will win plenty of games in this new competition. There were good players all over the park with the standouts being Eliza Taylor, Isabella Piper, Shania McKinnon and Holly Pull.
Like the Rovers and Roverettes, the girls will have a bye this weekend. So, enjoy the NRL this weekend and then gear up for a massive day of local league on Saturday May 20 when Harden come to town. See you there.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.