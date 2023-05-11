Rovers make it three wins in a row

Last Friday night the Boorowa Under 17's girls tackle team played at Boorowa for the first time, putting the cleaners through the Yass Magpies by 64-0. Whilst their attack ran riot, the defence of Boorowa was bone jarring with Yass unable to gain any sort of field position. So far, they have had a win and a narrow loss but on last Friday's performance, they will win plenty of games in this new competition. There were good players all over the park with the standouts being Eliza Taylor, Isabella Piper, Shania McKinnon and Holly Pull.