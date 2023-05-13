Austin excels in Agribusiness

Murringo local, Austin Grace, was awarded Agribusiness Student of the Year, at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards in Mudgee on May 3.
Austin took out the TAFE NSW Agribusiness Student of the Year after completing his Cert IV in Wool Classing at Dubbo.
Austin is passionate about sheep and wool classing, having grown up in the industry alongside his grandfather who was a Wool Classer for more than 50 years.
In 2021 he received the Peter West-blade scholarship which assists to promote practical skills in the sheep and wool industry.
He was also awarded a scholarship from the NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association which funded his Wool Classing course.
During his time at TAFE NSW, he received a perfect score in his practical wool examination.
Austin is now studying a Bachelor of Agriculture Business Management at CSU and aspires to manage a merino stud.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
