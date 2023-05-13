Boorowa News
Austin excels in Agribusiness

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
May 13 2023 - 3:04pm
Austin Grace with his Agribusiness Student of the Year award at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards presentations in Mudgee on May 3. Photo contributed.
Austin Grace with his Agribusiness Student of the Year award at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards presentations in Mudgee on May 3. Photo contributed.

Murringo local, Austin Grace, was awarded Agribusiness Student of the Year, at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards in Mudgee on May 3.

