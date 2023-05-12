Word in the streets: Coronation, a great sight

I had no intention of taking it all in, but I am so pleased I did see the entire coverage of King Charles 111 coronation last Saturday night.
From preparation prior to leaving the Palace to the return and appearance on the balcony, loved all of it.
I was so impressed with it, the history and traditions associated with the ceremony making one feel they were almost part of this history.
One thing is for sure, when it comes to pageantry and ceremony, the Brits are masters at it.
WITS
You've all heard the saying, 'Where there's smoke there's fire'! I truly didn't want to write this but as I investigate further, I think it needs to be said some government agencies need to be more transparent. The public should be, and needs to be kept informed.
I thought we all could be proud of the horse pavilion that has been constructed at the Showground, but whispers tell me we could be looking at a rather embarrassing white elephant.
Instead of a facility that could attract events generating substantial income for Hilltops and Boorowa, the pavilion construction I believe fails to meet the specifications for equestrian events, rodeo and more. Not wide enough, too low, not enough spectator seating to name a few faults.
Apparently Council was made aware of a substantial list of the specifications from relevant event organizers, but I must ask, 'Have they been ignored?'
In public interest, Council needs to open up and demonstrate the transparency we expect and either repudiate these claims or clarify very openly the facts associated with the afore mentioned concerns.
WITS
Sometimes government bodies make decisions that can bamboozle us.
The Shopping Spree we enjoy leading up to Christmas is no more. Hilltops Council has voted to can the event. As a means of promoting business in our Council area I thought of it as great initiative.
I fail to understand why terminate this concept that surely must have boosted our towns, especially coming out of Covid. The current stresses on everyday living and managing a business could surely have benefitted from continuation of the 'Spending Spree'. Is this an inclusive Hilltops initiative going backward, dividing Hilltops?
WITS
We are going to hear more and more on the growing problem that is youth crime with TV programming ramping up and talk back radio input increasing.
We are going to hear of more deaths at the hands of young hoons in stolen cars, assaults, home invasions robberies and more.
Authorities should look at the judiciary, with laws too soft on these young criminals, something must be done soon.
WITS
This Sunday is a time to pamper your mom, so don't forget her or the Hospital Auxiliary Mother's Day Stall at Bertie's Barber shop from 8.30am tomorrow.
Had a mommy story last week, so why not have another. Emily and her mother bumped into an old family acquaintance while shopping. "Is this your daughter?" the woman asked, "I remember her when she was a little one. How old is she now?"
Without pausing, Emily's mom said. "Twenty four!" Emily, 35, nearly fainted on the spot. When the woman left Emily asked her mother why she told such a whopper.
"Emily," her mother replied, "I've been lying about my age for so long, it suddenly dawned on me that I should start lying about yours too."
