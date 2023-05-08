Strong entries in business awards

Nominations have now closed in the Boorowa Business Excellence Awards.
The Bendigo Bank Boorowa Business Excellence Awards have attracted strong nominations and in coming weeks, the nominees and finalists will be announced.
Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Bendigo Community Bank Boorowa Business Excellence Awards Night scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at the Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club. The evening will feature Emcee Wes Heather and live band The Young Ones!
Tickets are just $50 each or $400 for a table of eight which includes a two-course dinner and entertainment.
President of the BBC, Garrett Robinson said "It is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the nearing of the end financial year or perhaps a Christmas in June/July event for businesses. All local businesses are encouraged to come along for a fun night out. Even if your business was not nominated, we would like to see local businesses celebrated and the future of our community recognised."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.