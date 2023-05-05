Boorowa News
Word in the street: Good support for services

By John Snelling
May 6 2023 - 8:50am
The Boorowa Australia Day committee will have its AGM at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 9 at the Ex-services Club. The duck race is a popular annual event at Australia Day.
April 25 has come and gone and I must say a good crowd turned up last Thursday demonstrating that Anzac Day is in no danger of becoming a lost tradition. It is important for us now, and for future generations, to remember the great sacrifices brave men made enabling us to live as we do today.

