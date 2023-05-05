Word in the street: Good support for services

A girl's mother had just finished a First Aid Course and mother and daughter were in the mall and saw a crowd gathered around a still body. At great speed the girl's mum ran, pushing her way through the crowd yelling, "Stand back! I know CPR!" Just as she threw herself next to the body and was about to begin CPR, a strong pair of hands pulled her to her feet. "Ma'am," said a police officer, "we are trying to arrest this man!"