Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Boorowa News publisher wants to work with the community

By Hartley Higgins
May 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Media Corp CEO Edward Higgins and publisher Hartley Higgins.
Regional Media Corp CEO Edward Higgins and publisher Hartley Higgins.


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.