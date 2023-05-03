As new custodians we are proud to be taking on the mantle of the Boorowa News, having formed a new company Regional Media Corp to publish it along with several Central West and Hilltops mastheads.
We have published country newspapers as a family business for over 100 years and have an acute appreciation of how important a local newspaper is for its community; our company believes it runs newspapers in trust for the community it serves.
Visiting towns throughout the Central West and Hilltops and the Boorowa News circulation area recently, we were extremely impressed with Boorowa and its planned development.
We were also taken by the interest people have for their local newspaper, and their responses informing us on the different towns the company will service - including opportunities and challenges faced.
We are under no illusion about the publishing challenges faced in bringing the region's newspapers back to life, chronicling current times and the history of these progressive centres.
Working with your communities will involve an increased focus on contributed news and information, ensuring sufficient space is provided in a timely fashion for content, including letters to the editor, community organisations and schools' updates, sports, and the arts.
We are also keen to employ additional journalists, especially local cadets, who can earn a university qualification in journalism whilst working on the job. Advertisements will appear in classifieds section of the Boorowa News and candidates are encouraged to apply.
Local newspapers can and should be a vital part of any community; we plan to take on issues and champion causes, while providing a local medium to celebrate life's special occasions, whether it be in the Classifieds for births and deaths, or milestone stories and obituaries.
Advertising plays a vital role not only in the paper's viability but also stimulating local business and commerce and keeping trading in town - an integral part of growing the local economy and jobs.
We have already reached out through our County Press Association and received positive responses from the new state government to use regional newspapers in their marketing mix, to ensure regional communities are fully informed of services and programmes.
Andrew Fisher, with 40 years of regional newspaper experience, has been appointed managing editor and will lead a committed team.
"It is an exciting time for our staff, contributors, readers, advertisers and towns, as we embark on the next chapter in newspaper production in Boorowa," Mr Fisher said.
"The Boorowa News staff are committed to your newspaper and are confident that with your support we will produce a newspaper providing comprehensive coverage of news, events and celebrations in the Boorowa community.
"The Boorowa News is your newspaper and I encourage you to make it representative of your views and an accurate reflection of life in Boorowa," Mr Fisher said.
Adding diversity in publishing strategies, the company's shareholders and directors will also include regional Narromine Star publishers Tim Pankhurst and Lucie Peart, Lucie being the president of Country Press New South Wales.
Local newspapers' future lie in their ability to reflect and promote the community they serve, especially in regional Australia where local reporting and trust are essential for community accountability.
Digital will also play a significant role; however, we believe newspapers that are close to their community, have a strong future and we invite readers and advertisers to contact our team with feedback and suggestions.
Hartley Higgins - Publisher
