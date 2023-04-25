Boorowa league teams bounce back

After two disappointing losses in round one, the Boorowa Rovers and Roverettes turned on impressive displays to bounce back and win their round two games.
The Rovers retained the Chris Turner Shield winning by 34-24 in an entertaining game whilst the Roverettes overcame a spirited Stars team to win by 20-8.
Being on the road for the second time in two weeks to start the season was tough and to win at least one of these games was crucial early in the season. Both teams will now return home for the first time this season when they take on old rivals Crookwell this Sunday.
The Rovers found their groove in the second half of their game after a somewhat slow start early on.
UC Stars were extremely competitive throughout, but some good attacking football by the Rovers in the second half proved the difference.
With a full squad available and a more settled line up, Boorowa showed plenty of good signs that they will be a handful for the other sides in the competition.
Boorowa 34: Trent Crawford 2, Matt Canellis, Alex Stewart, Austin Power, Jayden Cutting tries, Cooper Cross 2, Will McGuiness2, Jayden Cutting 1 Goals defeated UC Stars 24.
Best for the Rovers was Matt Canellis who got the three points. Skipper Alex Stewart lead the way with vigour to get two points whilst the attacking Nick Stephens got one point. Matt Canellis was the players player.
In other George Tooke games, Cootamundra 32 beat a plucky Burrangong 12, Crookwell 30 defeated Boomanulla 18, Bungendore 36 beat North Canberra 10, and Harden had the bye.
This week's other George Tooke matches see North Canberra v Burrangong, Cootamundra v Bungendore, and Harden host UC Stars. Boomanulla have the bye.
Meanwhile the Roverettes showed glimpses of their 2022 form that propelled them all the way to the grand final. Their defence was tighter, and their attack suggested they will be well and truly back in the mix this season. They never really looked like losing the game, but the Stars certainly kept the Roverettes honest.
Boorowa 20 Lucy Woods, Mackayla Murphy, Mackella Pye and Shania Mckinnon Tries, Imogen Pye 2 goals.
Best for Boorowa was Imogen Pye with three points, Rachel Corkery picked up two points whilst Mackella Pye got one point. Rachel Corkery was the players player.
In other league tag games last week, Cootamundra 84 crushed Burrangong 0, North Canberra 30 defeated Bungendore 0 whilst Harden and Crookwell had byes.
Round three league tags other games will see North Canberra host Burrangong, Cootamundra are home against Bungendore and Harden host Crookwell.
The local games against Crookwell are scheduled for Sunday due to the picnic races on Saturday. They will start later with the Roverettes commencing at 2pm and the Rovers at 3.30pm. We hope to see you there for the best of Sunday football.
