Boorowa league teams bounce back

By Sand Boy
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:34am
Roverettes player of the week Rachel Corkery (top) and Rovers player of the week Matt Canellis (below). Photos Sharon Hinds.
After two disappointing losses in round one, the Boorowa Rovers and Roverettes turned on impressive displays to bounce back and win their round two games.

