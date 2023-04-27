Anzac Day milestones in Boorowa

A large crowd gathered at the War Memorial in Boorowa on ANZAC Day with a number of milestones being acknowledged.
Not only was it the 108th Anniversary of the ANZACs landing at Gallipoli but it was also the 90th Anniversary of the unveiling of the honour roll at the Boorowa War Memorial which was also officially opened in June 1933.
This year also marked 80 years since the Battle of the Pacific including the Battle of New Guinea, 70 years since the end of the Korean War and 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam war.
Master of Ceremonies, Dean Franklin, acknowledged the Korean and Vietnam veterans attending and spoke of the deployment of troops to the Golf War 20 years ago and to the Middle East since, continuing on the legacy of ANZAC.
He acknowledged the children in attendance, "because it is important that future generations see the significance of why we pause today to remember."
A number of speakers addressed the crowd and there was a Boorowa flypast by the Royal Australian Airforce.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.