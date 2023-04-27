Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Anzac Day milestones in Boorowa

April 27 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Captain, Chris Taylor, was the official guest at Boorowa ANZAC Day celebrations and gave the Commemorative address.
Group Captain, Chris Taylor, was the official guest at Boorowa ANZAC Day celebrations and gave the Commemorative address.

A large crowd gathered at the War Memorial in Boorowa on ANZAC Day with a number of milestones being acknowledged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.